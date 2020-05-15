Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHERN CRAIG COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... DELAWARE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... MAYES COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHWESTERN CHEROKEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 200 PM CDT. * AT 1106 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN, WITH SOME LOCALLY HEAVIER AMOUNTS ACROSS MAYES AND DELAWARE COUNTIES. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BROKEN ARROW... CLAREMORE... WAGONER... JAY... PRYOR... OWASSO... COWETA... PRYOR CREEK... CATOOSA... GROVE... VERDIGRIS... CHOUTEAU... CHELSEA... INOLA... LOCUST GROVE... SALINA... OOLOGAH... WEST SILOAM SPRINGS... LANGLEY... COLCORD... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 234 AND 280.