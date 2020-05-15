Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending May 13, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Jessica Ruth Webb-Williams, of Wagoner, was arrested May 9 on complaints of drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
INCIDENTS
May 7
Officers responded to a car fire call in the area of N.E. 4th St and N. Washington Ave.
May 11
Officers took a report of a protective violation order.
May 12
Officers took a report of fraud/impersonation from someone whose information had been used to file for unemployment benefits.
Officers took a report of intimidation that occurred in the 700 block of N. Story.
Officers took a report of fraud/impersonation from someone whose information had been used to file for unemployment benefits.
May 13
Officers responded to a stolen vehicle call in the 200 block of Yorkshire Blvd.
Officers issued a dog at large citation in the 100 block of S. Taylor.