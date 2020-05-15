Wagoner Arrests

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending May 13, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.

ARRESTS

Jessica Ruth Webb-Williams, of Wagoner, was arrested May 9 on complaints of drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

INCIDENTS

May 7

Officers responded to a car fire call in the area of N.E. 4th St and N. Washington Ave.

May 11

Officers took a report of a protective violation order.

May 12

Officers took a report of fraud/impersonation from someone whose information had been used to file for unemployment benefits.

Officers took a report of intimidation that occurred in the 700 block of N. Story.

May 13

Officers responded to a stolen vehicle call in the 200 block of Yorkshire Blvd.

Officers issued a dog at large citation in the 100 block of S. Taylor.

