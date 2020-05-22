Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending May 20, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Wyletta Pettit, was arrested May 15 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (first offense, Version One) and driving under suspension.
Christopher Ryan Harris, was arrested May 16 on complaints of larceny of lost property, obtaining or using an elderly person’s or disabled adult’s funds, assets or property with the intent to temporarily or permanently deprive the elderly person or disabled adult, possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin James Day was arrested May 18 on complaints of falsely personates another and does any act whereby the person personated might become liable to any suit or prosecution or pay any money or whereby any benefit might accrue, obstructing officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law, removing a license plate from a vehicle or affixing an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle.
Ashley Ralynn Johnson, was arrested May 18 on complaints of falsely personates another and does any act whereby the person personated might become liable to any suit or prosecution or pay any money or whereby any benefit might accrue, obstructing officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerrod Tyler Goodnight, was arrested May 19 on complaints of larceny of merchandise from retailer or wholesaler (value is less than $500 but person has two or more previous convictions) and trespassing.
Charles Edmond Trumpower, was arrested May 19 on complaints of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Donald W. Herd, was arrested May 20 on complaints of driving under suspension, failure to use seat belt, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
INCIDENTS
May 12
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft-shoplifting in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
May 15
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering and vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 100 block of N. Blake.
May 18
Officers responded to a call of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 600 block of S. Taylor.
May 19
Officers responded to a call of fraud-impersonation in the 100 block of N.E. 2nd St.
May 20
Officers responded to a call of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 100 block of S. Taylor.