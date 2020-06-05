Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending May 28, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Sean Travis Hillyer, of Wagoner, was arrested May 29 on complaints of burglary/breaking and entering.
Christopher Lee Halfacre, of Wagoner, was arrested May 21 on complaints of driving under suspension and failure to comply with compulsory insurance law.
Jack Martin Simpson Jr., of Wagoner, was arrested May 22 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance, first offense, Version One and Two.
INCIDENTS
May 16
Officers responded to a burglary call in the 500 block of N.W. 1st St.
May 18
Officers responded to a larceny and vandalism call in the area of S. Tyler and S.W. 3rd St.
May 20
Officers issued an animal at large citation in the area of Powell St. and S.E. 11th.
May 22
Officers issued citations for failure to obey traffic control devices, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in the vicinity of State Hwy. 15 and U.S. Highway 69.
Officers responded to a burglary call in the 700 block of S.E. 7th St.
Officers responded to a drug/narcotics call in the 1200 block of W. Cherokee.
May 23
Officers responded to a burglary/larceny call in the 700 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers responded to an animal at large call in the area of S.E. 7th and Madison.
May 24
Officers responded to a dog bite call in the 300 block of S. State St.
Officers responded to a theft call in the 1200 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers issued citations for speeding, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, failure to comply with compulsory insurance law and possession of marijuana in the area of U.S. Highway 69 and 710 Road.
May 25
Officers took a credit card fraud report.
Officers responded to a counterfeit money call in the 1300 block of W. Cherokee St.
Officers responded to a larceny of motor vehicle parts call in the 1300 block of N.E. 1st St.
May 26
Officers took a credit card fraud report.
Officers took a report of larceny/theft that occurred in the 900 block of N.E. 6th St.
Officers took a fraud report of someone trying to get another’s unemployment benefits.
May 27
Officers responded to a larceny call in the 200 block of S. Dewey Ave.
May 28
Officers responded to an animal at large call in the 500 block of N.W. 7th St.