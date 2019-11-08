Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending November 7, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Hadlee Sky Golden, was arrested Nov. 1 on complaints of driving under the influence.
Jamisha Nicole Current, was arrested Nov. 4 on complaints of possession of paraphernalia.
Anthony James Dale, was arrested Nov. 4 on complaints of person in possession of defaced serial number on firearm, disturbing the public peace, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, convicted felon in possession of firearm and reckless conduct with a firearm.
INCIDENTS
October 14
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering in the 600 block of S.W. 8th St.
October 29
Officers responded to a call of credit card/automated teller machine fraud in the 1300 block of W. Cherokee St.
Officers responded to a call of fraud-false pretense/swindle/confidence game (x2) in the 400 block of S. Dewey Ave.
Officers responded to a call of credit card/automated teller machine fraud in the 1500 block of Hwy. 51.
October 31
Officers responded to a call of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 900 block of N.E. 1st St.
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft-shoplifting in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft-shoplifting in the 1200 block of W. Cherokee.
November 3
Officers responded to a call of failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law, driving under suspension, alters or in any manner changes a certificate title, registration certificate, license plate or decal, operates a vehicle without proper license plate or decal or on which all taxes due the state have not been paid, leaving the scene of an accident, any driver involved in an accident which damages a vehicle fails to stop and remain at the scene until fulfilling the requirements and possession of drug paraphernalia in the vicinity of Hwy 51 and S. Mary Ave.
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft in the 400 block of S. Dewey Ave.
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft-shoplifting in the 400 block of S. Dewey Ave.
November 4
Officers responded to a call of uses, possesses, distributes or offers with intent to sell any items bearing counterfeit mark in the 1400 block of W. Hwy 51.
Officers responded to a call of threats/intimidation in the 1100 block of S. Mabel.
November 5
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the vicinity of Taylor and S.W. 2nd.
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the vicinity of Taylor and S.W. 2nd.
November 6
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft-shoplifting in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft-shoplifting in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers responded to a call of fraud-credit card/automated teller machine fraud and stolen property in the 500 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers issued citations for trespassing and petit larceny in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
November 7
Officers issued a citation for possession of controlled dangerous substance in the 1200 block of W. Cherokee St.
Officers responded to a call of fraud-false pretenses/swindle/confidence game in the 600 block of N. Rice.
Officers responded to a call of assault and battery in the 100 block of N. Moss.