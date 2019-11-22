Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending November 21, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Christopher Lee Rankins, was arrested Nov. 13 on complaints of possession of paraphernalia.
Emily Joann Hamner, was arrested Nov. 14 on complaints of public intoxication, first degree burglary and resists any executive officer in the performance of his duty.
Chad Dean Carter, was arrested Nov. 18 on complaints of petit larceny and possession of paraphernalia.
Jacqueline Rosetta Rinne, was arrested Nov. 18 on complaints of petit larceny.
INCIDENTS
October 24
Officers responded to a call of fraud-credit card/automated teller machine fraud in the 800 block of S.E. 10th St.
November 9
Officers responded to a call of petit larceny in the 700 block of S. State St.
November 12
Officers responded to a call of domestic abuse in the 1100 block of S.W. 15th St.
November 14
Officers responded to a call of burglary/larceny/theft-from motor vehicle (x2) in the 1200 block of S.W. 22nd St.
November 15
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the 1200 block of S.W. 24th St.
Officers responded to a call of domestic abuse in the 1600 block of Stevens Pl.
Officers responded to an information only call in the 1200 block of S. McQuarrie.
November 16
Officers responded to a call of petit larceny in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
November 18
Officers responded to a call of counterfeiting/forgery in the 1400 block of W. Hwy 51.
November 21
Officers responded to a call of embezzlement in the 500 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers responded to an information only call in the 700 block of S. State St.