ARRESTS
Elijah J. Gobin, of Wagoner, was arrested Oct. 9 on complaints of cultivating or manufacturing CDS (marijuana) within 2000 feet of a school and possession of paraphernalia.
Mark Tanner Gobin, of Wagoner, was arrested Oct. 9 on complaints of cultivating or manufacturing CDS (marijuana) within 2000 feet of a school and possession of paraphernalia.
Candace Lorraine Thayer, of Wagoner, was arrested Oct. 17 on complaints of speeding, failure to comply with insurance law and driving under suspension.
Jennifer Starr French, of Hulbert, was arrested Oct. 15 on complaints of petit larceny.
INCIDENTS
October 10
Officers took a fraud call related to student debt.
October 11
Officers took a report of possible counterfeit money used to pay a delivery driver.
Officers took a report from an individual wanting to file charges against individuals believed to have stolen a laptop computer in August.
Officers responded to a vandalism call in the 300 block of N. Blake Dr.
October 14
Officers responded to an animal at large call in the 900 block of S.W. 8th St.
Officers took a report of vandalism that occurred in the 100 block of N. Lincoln.
October 16
Officers responded to a second degree burglary call in the 1000 block of West Cherokee St.
Officers responded to a larceny call in the 500 block of N.W. 1st St.
October 17
Officers responded to a vandalism call in the 1400 block of Trenton Circle.
Officers took an identity theft report.
Officers responded to a vandalism call in the 1000 block of N.W. 1st St.