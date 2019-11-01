nformation in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending October 29, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Kristina Diane Spangler, no address given, was arrested Oct. 24 on complaints of public intoxication.
INCIDENTS
October 15
Officers responded to a call of obtaining merchandise by false retail sales receipt or label and assault and battery that occurred in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers responded to a domestic assault and battery call in the 800 block of N. Jefferson. Victim declined to file charges.
October 20
Officers took a report of felonious pointing of a firearm that occurred in the 400 block of W. Cherokee St.
October 25
Officers responded to a second degree burglary call in the 500 block of S.W. 6th St.
October 29
Officers responded to an aggravated assault and battery call in the 1100 block of S.E 1st St.