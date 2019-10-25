Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending October 24, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Charlsetta Rose Wilson, was arrested Oct. 21 on complaints of petit larceny.
Richard Shelton III, was arrested Oct. 23 on complaints of petit larceny.
Sharlin Joan Gray, was arrested Oct. 22 on complaints of possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine (20 grams or more), possession of weapon, explosives, drugs, alcohol or money or financial document in a jail and possession of schedule I or II narcotic drug.
Shannon Dean Hollifield, was arrested Oct. 16 on complaints of possession of paraphernalia.
Samantha Carole Nixon, was arrested Oct. 21 on complaints of public intoxication.
O'Dell Duane Fox, was arrested Oct. 19 on complaints of possession of paraphernalia.
Daniel Edward Donalson, was arrested Oct. 18 on complaints of trespassing on posted property after being forbidden, petit larceny and possession of paraphernalia.
Jessica Rae Morrison, was arrested Oct. 18 on complaints of petit larceny, obtaining money or merchandise by fraud and conspiracy to obtain money/merchandise by fraud.
Shawn Jeffery Thomas, was arrested Oct. 18 on complaints of petit larceny, obtaining money or merchandise by fraud and conspiracy to obtain money/merchandise by fraud.
Matthew Steven Clapp, was arrested Oct. 16 on complaints of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Bradley Frank James Wofford, was arrested Oct. 16 on complaints of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
INCIDENTS
September 25
Officers responded to a counterfeit money call in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
October 6
Officers respond to a larceny and obtaining cash or property by false pretenses call in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
October 16
Officers responded to a larceny call in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
October 19
Officers issued citations for animals at large in the 900 block of S.W. 9th St.
October 20
Officers responded to a larceny call in the 100 block of N. Filmore.
Officers responded to a vandalism call in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
October 21
Officers issued a citation for animal at large in the 200 block of N. Sprague.
October 22
Officers took a report of fraud that occurred in the 1100 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers responded to an animal cruelty call in the 200 block of N. Gertrude.
Officers responded to an assault and battery call in the 1100 block of S.E. 1st St.
October 23
Officers responded to a larceny and trespassing call in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers responded to a larceny of controlled dangerous substance call in the 800 block of S. Johnson.
October 24
Officers issued three citations for possession of paraphernalia in the 800 block of N.W. 5th St.