Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending October 10, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Jason Timothy Goodwin, was arrested Oct. 3 on complaints of by means of force or violence-resist any executive officer in the performance of his duty, threatens to perform an act of violence, obstructing officer and disorderly conduct.
Coco Chanel Oman, was arrested Oct. 4 on complaints of operating a motor vehicle without valid driver’s license, failure to comply with insurance law, failure to transfer certificate of title, failure to use seat belt and failure to stop at stop sign.
Richard Lee Long, was arrested Oct. 5 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine).
David Lee Clem, was arrested Oct. 5 on complaints of domestic abuse in presence of a child.
Alexis Howell, was arrested Oct. 7 on complaints of outstanding warrants.
Rebecca Ann Smiser, was arrested Oct. 7 on complaints of outstanding warrants.
Jonathan Keith Freeman, was arrested Oct. 9 on complaints of knowingly or intentionally possesses a controlled dangerous substance, receives, possesses, conceals, sells, or disposes a stolen or converted vehicle and driving under suspension.
Rebecca Jane Chick, was arrested Oct. 9 on complaints of second degree burglary and trespassing.
Kelly Sheehan, was arrested Oct. 9 on complaints of simple assault, second degree burglary, malicious injury to property and trespassing.
INCIDENTS
Sept. 25
Officers took an information report on a prowler in the 800 block of N. Filmore.
Sept. 27
Officers took a report on an assault and battery in the 1000 block of W. Cherokee.
Sept. 30
Officers took a report of embezzlement in the 200 block of S. Dewey.
Oct. 4
Officers took a report of threats/intimidation in the 500 block of S.W. 13th St.
Officers took a report of second degree burglary and malicious injury or destruction of property in the 1500 block of S. Madison.
Officers took a report of grand larceny in the 400 block of N.E. 3rd St.
Oct. 5
Officers issued citations for animals not to be at large and possession of marijuana in the vicinity of N.E. 2nd St. and Bettes.
Oct. 6
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the 200 block of S. Bettes.
Officers took an information report in the 300 block of S. Mary.
Oct. 8
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the 700 block of S. Filmore.
Oct. 10
Officers took a report of petit larceny in the 300 block of N. Blake St.