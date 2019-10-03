Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending October 2, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Denna Michelle Ross, was arrested Sept. 27 on complaints of second and subsequent domestic abuse.
Jesus Daniel Castor, was arrested Sept. 29 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Pamela Sequichie, was arrested Oct. 1 on complaints of driving under suspension, failure to comply with insurance law and failure to use seat belt.
INCIDENTS
Sept. 17
Officers took a report of second degree burglary in the 700 block of SW 13th St.
Sept. 20
Officers took a report of burglary/larceny/theft from motor vehicle (x6) in the 600 block of Dewey Ave.
Sept. 23
Officers took a report of second degree burglary in the 1300 block of SE 2nd St.
Sept. 25
Officers took a report of lewd exposure in the 400 block of N. Blake.
Sept. 26
Officers took a report of lost property in the 200 block of SW 4th St.
Sept. 27
Officers took a report of embezzlement in the 500 block of W. Cherokee St.
Sept. 28
Officers took a report of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in Maple Park.
Officers took a report of embezzlement in the 500 block of W. Cherokee St.
Sept. 30
Officers took a report of drugs found in the 800 block of W. Cherokee St.
Oct. 1
Officers took a report of aggravated assault and battery in the vicinity of Polk and SW 8th St.
Officers took a report of larceny/theft-shoplifting in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Oct. 2
Officers took report of burglary/larceny/theft from motor vehicle in the city limits of Wagoner.