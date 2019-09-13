Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending September 12, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Kevin Lee Smith, was arrested Sept. 8 on complaints of falsely personates another and failure to ride on bicycle paths in proper manner or riding bicycle on roadways when bicycle paths are available.
Robert Lee Johnson, was arrested Sept. 9 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Stephen Michael Martin, was arrested Sept. 10 on complaints of possession Schedule III, IV or V (marijuana, first offense), possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and resist any executive officer in the performance of his duty.
Deaundre Lashon Hughes, was arrested Sept. 11 on complaints of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 2,000 ft. of public elementary school and/or public park, failure to stop at stop sign, operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain single lane of traffic, possession of controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription and possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
INCIDENTS
Sept. 5
Officers took a report of public peace (animal) in the 1200 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers took a report of vandalism/destruction/damage of property and larceny/theft from building in the 1500 block of S. Dewey.
Officers took a report of threats/intimidation in the 800 block of N.E. 3rd St.
Officers took a report of petit larceny in the 1400 block of W. Hwy. 51.
Sept. 9
Officers took a report of larceny/theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories in the 400 block of N. Blake Dr.
Sept. 10
Officers took a report of robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon or imitation firearm (x4), simple assault (x4), burglary/breaking and entering (x4) and kidnapping (x4) in the 100 block of N. Harrill.
Sept. 11
Officers took a report of stolen vehicle/motor vehicle theft in the 900 block of S. Grant Ave.
Officers took a report of convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm in the 500 block of S.E. 7th St.
Sept. 12
Officers took a report of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 1500 block of S.E. 10th St.