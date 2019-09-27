Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending September 26, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Jerrod Tyler Goodnight, was arrested Sept. 23 on complaints of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Joseph Foster Landon, was arrested Sept. 25 on complaints of public intoxication.
INCIDENTS
September 11
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the 700 block of S. State.
September 15
Officers took a report of first degree burglary in the 100 block of S. Taylor.
September 20
Officers issued a citation for damage to public or private property in the 600 block of S. Polk.
Officers took a report of larceny of lost property in the 800 block of W. Cherokee.
September 21
Officers took a report of larceny of an automobile in the 700 block of Church St.
Officers took a report of possession of paraphernalia in the 1400 block of W. Hwy 51.
September 22
Officers took a report of malicious injury or destruction of property in the 500 block of W. Cherokee.
September 23
Officers took a report of larceny from a house in the 800 block of S. Filmore Ave.
September 24
Officers took a report of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 1400 block of S. Hwy 69.
September 25
Officers issued a citation of animals not to be at large in the 2800 block of S. Hwy 69.
Officers took a report of lost or stolen property in the 600 block of S. Dewey.
Officers issued a citation of animals not to be at large in the vicinity of Lincoln and S.W. 9th St.
September 26
Officers took a report of domestic abuse and violation of protective order (first violation) in the 400 block of E. Church St.
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the vicinity of Lincoln and S.W. 6th St.
Officers took a report of petit larceny in the 500 block of N. Parkinson.