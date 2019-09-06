Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending September 5, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Jessica Dawne Young, arrested Aug. 29 on complaints of driving under suspension, inattentive driving, failure to comply with insurance law and failure to register motor vehicle.
Emily Joann Hamner, arrested Aug. 30 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Jimmy Potts, arrested Aug. 30 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Malik Marquis Martin, arrested Aug. 31 on complaints of maliciously injures, defaces or destroys others real or personal property (if the value of loss is less than $2,500); discharges firearms in public place; assault, battery or assault and battery with any sharp or dangerous weapon with intent to injure; disturbing the peace and plans, attempts, conspires or endeavors to perform an act of violence.
Cameron Malik Johnson, arrested Sept. 2 on complaints of second and subsequent domestic abuse.
Mikell Latese Washington, arrested Sept. 2 on complaints of larceny from a retailer.
Hannah Jessica Marie White, arrested Sept. 2 on complaints of larceny from a retailer.
John Harold Hall, arrested Sept. 2 on complaints of obstructing an officer.
Mark Justin Hall, arrested Sept. 2 on complaints of domestic assault and battery, kidnapping, petit larceny, operating all-terrain vehicle on public roadway, streets and highways, any person without owners consent enters or remains on railroad property knowing that it is railroad property and eluding police officer (second, subsequent).
Hannah Elizabeth Young, arrested Sept. 5 on complaints of driving under suspension and failure to obey traffic control devices.
INCIDENTS
Aug. 27
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering and vandalism in the 200 block of N. Gertrude.
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering and vandalism to property in the 700 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft-from building and fraud-credit card/automated teller machine fraud in the 100 block of S. Taylor.
Aug. 28
Officers responded to a call of breaking and entering in the 800 block of N.W. 5th St.
Officers issued a citation for tampering with public utilities in the 600 block of S.W. 8th St.
Aug. 29
Officers responded to a call of vandalism in the 300 block of S. Jefferson.
Officers responded to a call of vandalism in the 400 block of N.W. 10th St.
Officers responded to a call of larceny of merchandise from a retailer (x3) in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers responded to a breaking and entering call in the 100 block of S. Jefferson.
Aug. 30
Officers responded to a call of pump piracy (x3) in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers responded to a call of second degree burglary in the 200 block of N. Lincoln.
Aug. 31
Officers responded to a call of vandalism in the 1400 block of S. Dewey.
Sept. 1
Officers responded to a call of vandalism in the 1100 block of S.W. 23rd St.
Sept. 2
Officers responded to a call of second degree burglary in the 100 block of N.E. 11th St.
Officers responded to a call of first degree rape in the 500 block of N. Main St.
Sept. 3
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories in the 200 block of Yorkshire Blvd.
Officers responded to a call of fraud-false pretenses/swindle/confidence game in the 1500 block of SE 12th St.
Sept. 4
Officers responded to a call of vandalism in the 1100 block of N. Parkinson.
Officers responded to a call of second degree burglary in the 400 block of S.W. 13th St.