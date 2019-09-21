Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending September 19, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Cachet Coleen Payne, was arrested Sept. 14 on complaints of trespassing and possession of paraphernalia.
Amanda Dawn Miller, was arrested Sept. 16 on complaints of driving under suspension and failure to carry security verification form.
Ashley Lynn Gilbert, was arrested Sept. 16 on complaints of trespassing and petit larceny.
Justin Daniel Hinton, was arrested Sept. 16 on complaints of petit larceny.
David Andrew Pyrzewski, was arrested Sept. 16 on complaints of convicted felon in possession of firearm and transporting a loaded firearm.
Dustin Eugene Deckard, was arrested Sept. 17 on complaints of failure to obey traffic control devices and driving under suspension.
Randy Russell Doak, was arrested Sept. 17 on complaints of driving under suspension and shattered windshield obstructing the view of the driver.
Stevie Jo Barnes, was arrested Sept. 18 on complaints of domestic abuse, knowingly or intentionally possesses a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carl Jones III, was arrested Sept. 19 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance.
INCIDENTS
Sept. 5
Officers took a report of petit larceny (x2) in the 1400 block of W. Hwy 51.
Sept. 6
Officers took a report of trespassing after being forbidden in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Sept. 8
Officers took a report of driving while suspended, operate a motor vehicle upon highway after registration deadline, failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law and obstructing a police officer.
Sept. 12
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the 500 block of N. Main.
Sept. 15
Officers took an information report in Maple Park.
Sept. 16
Officers took a report of petit larceny in the 400 block of N. Blake Dr.
Officers took an information report in the 500 block of SW 5th St.
Sept. 17
Officers took a report of stolen vehicle/motor vehicle theft in the 1200 block of SW 7th St.
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the vicinity of Cherokee and Lincoln.
Officers took a report of larceny of merchandise from retailer in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
Sept. 18
Officers took a report of burglary/larceny/theft-from motor vehicle in the 400 block of N. Blake.
Officers took a report of threats/intimidation in the 100 block of N. Harrill Ave.
Sept. 19
Officers took a report of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 1400 block of S. Dewey.
Officers took a report of counterfeiting/forgery in the 100 block of N. Blake.
Officers took a report of burglary/breaking and entering and larceny from a residence in the 700 block of SE 3rd St.
Officers took a report of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 1300 block of S. Dewey Ave.