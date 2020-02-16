Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending February 14, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Roy Murray Jr., was arrested Feb. 14 on complaints of driving under suspension and failure to pay taxes due the state.
INCIDENTS
Jan. 26
Officers responded to a report of larceny/theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories in the 200 block of S. Yorkshire.
Jan. 28
Officers responded to a report of animals not to be at large in the 1500 block of NE 2nd St.
Feb. 2
Officers issued citations for possession of paraphernalia (x2) and possession of marijuana in the vicinity of SW 4th and Lincoln.
Feb. 3
Officers issued a citation for contempt of court in the 200 block of E. Church St.
Feb. 7
Officers responded to a report of burglary/breaking and entering in the 1200 block of SW 24th Ct.
Feb. 8
Officers responded to a report of burglary/breaking and entering in the 700 block of N. Proctor.
Feb. 10
Officers responded to a report of petit larceny-shoplifting in the 400 block of S. Dewey.