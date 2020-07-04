Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending July 2, 2020.
ARRESTS
Daniell Darise Russell, was arrested June 24 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (second offense within 10 years), reckless driving (first offense), driving under suspension, failure to wear safety belt, possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly transports in any moving vehicle any open alcoholic beverage or container.
Caitlin Breanne Brown, was arrested June 26 on complaints of an outstanding City of Wagoner warrant.
Bryan Cornell Steele, was arrested June 29 on complaints of driving under suspension and failure to comply with insurance law.
Aron Keith Hubbard, was arrested June 30 on complaints of domestic abuse (first offense) and hindrance or obstruction of weights and measures official in the performance of duty.
Andrew Dale Darden, was arrested July 1 on complaints of driving under suspension, failure to comply with insurance law and speeding (16-20 mph over).
Amy Dawn Bratton, was arrested July 1 on complaints of violating maximum and minimum speed limits, driving under suspension and possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, second or subsequent).
David Leon Allred III, was arrested July 1 on complaints of possession of paraphernalia, driving under suspension and operate motor vehicle without center high mounted stop lamp.
Alexis Jade Howell, was arrested July 1 on complaints of possession of paraphernalia and false representation to an officer.
Roy Murray Jr., was arrested July 2 on complaints of driving under suspension.
INCIDENTS
June 22
Officers issued citations for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, transporting open container and speeding in the vicinity of Hwy 69 and 710 Rd.
June 26
Officers responded to a call of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the vicinity of SW 13th St. and S. Polk St.
June 27
Officers responded to a call of counterfeiting/forgery in the 200 block of S. McQuarrie.
June 28
Officers responded to a call of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 200 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft in the 200 block of S. Yorkshire.
June 29
Officers responded to a call of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 400 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers issued a citation for animals not to be at large in the vicinity of NW 6th St. and Buchannan.
June 30
Officers responded to a call of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 700 block of S. Taylor.
Officers responded to a call of threats/intimidation in the 300 block of S. Hayes.
July 1
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering in the 700 block of SW Taylor.
Officers responded to a call of threats/intimidation in the 300 block of S. Hayes