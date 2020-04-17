Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending April 16, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
INCIDENTS
April 9
Officers issued a citation for animal at large in the 700 block of E. Church St.
Officers responded to a trespassing call in the 200 block of S. Dewey Ave.
Officers took a burglary report for an incident that occurred in the 300 block of Peak Circle.
Officers responded to a vandalism call in the 700 block of W. Cherokee.
April 13
Officers responded to a possible stolen vehicle call in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
April 14
Officers responded to a pump piracy call in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
April 15
Officers responded to a violation of protective order call in the 1000 block of N. Story Ave.
April 16
Officers issued a citation for animal at large in the 800 block of E. Church.