The generosity of others has helped provide much-needed personal protection equipment (PPE) for Wagoner Police Department personnel to utilize during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chris Jones, WPD 911 coordinator, said 18 officers, five staff members on the communications team and the jail custodian are equipped with additional gloves, masks and hand sanitizer to keep them as safe as possible when responding to calls, handling prisoners and keeping the facility sanitized.
Buddy’s Home Furnishings, Wagoner Walmart, Dr. Jack Aldridge, Wagoner County Emergency Management, Wagoner Public Schools and the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office have all provided items to the city.
Hand sanitizer has come from Cane Creek Distillery and Indian Grass, an Oklahoma Distilling Company out of Tulsa.
“There are different people who know how to sew that have brought us homemade masks,” Jones explained. “A few churches have cleaned out their supply of store bought masks and some people have cleaned out their closets to find masks from painter boxes.”
“We’ve had an outpouring from people who just support the police department, and different agencies are pulling together,” she added. “Sheriff Chris Elliott on the state level has asked for supplies for the whole county. He has gone to bat for Wagoner and Coweta police departments.”
In other news, public foot traffic into the Wagoner Police Department has been minimized in order to prevent unnecessary exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voluntary police statements are now located on the City of Wagoner website, www.wagonerok.org.
Jones said every police officer has a specific email address. Once a resident talks to that officer on the phone, they can email the statement directly to who they spoke to for it to be included in a report.
“If they do come to the police department where they need to be in contact with us here, we will do a health screening here to make sure officers are not exposed and passing anything on to the next people they have contact with,” Jones explained. “We have also limited any kind of access into the communication room to eliminate exposure for the 911 communications team.”