Maple Park in Wagoner will be the place to be Tuesday, Aug. 6 when the Wagoner Police Department hosts a National Night Out event for the community. The evening begins at 6 p.m.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.
The event enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement under positive circumstances while bringing back a true sense of community.
Organizers say there will be free hotdogs, popcorn, ice cream and drinks for all who attend. There will also be free games and entertainment including a dunk tank, water balloon toss and games of flag football and freeze tag with the officers.
Also planned will be a pie eating contest for Wagoner police officers sponsored by Wagoner McDonalds.
All area residents are invited and encouraged to attend.