The Lincoln Enrichment Center at 902 MLK Blvd., in Wagoner has no playground equipment or outdoor play area.
The Center is the home to Brighter Futures and the Wagoner Rotary Club has joined in the effort to raise funds to obtain playground equipment.
The total cost of the project is $69,559. So far, $35,000 has been raised.
“We have been fundraising and saving up money just waiting for that one big project to come along that aligns with our mission,” said Wagoner Rotary Fundraising Chair Megan Muehlenweg. “After spending lunch with this group, we were convinced this is it. This organization screams Service Above Self.”
The Wagoner Rotary is asking for donations through the Facebook page entitled Lincoln Enrichment Center Playground. There are electronic links there for donations to be made.
If you would rather send a check through the mail, then make it payable to Wagoner Rotary and put Lincoln Playground in the memo. Send the check to Wagoner Rotary at 126 S. Main St. Wagoner, OK. 74467.
“We are committed to doing whatever we can to help out with this project,” said Muehlenweg.
Jessica Badley is also a Rotary member who has helped design this fundraiser and has put a lot of work into it as well.
All of this fundraising Wagoner Rotary is doing is in addition to the $15,000 that the club has donated to the cause.
The Lincoln Enrichment Center’s primary goal is for the playground to be able to safely serve well over 100 students a day. Families can also benefit from the playground.
The playground will not only serve the Enrichment Center’s current needs, but be big enough for future demand.
For donation or playground questions, please contact Fundraising Chair Megan at 918-202-9381.