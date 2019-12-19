December Rotary SOMS

Lucas Mays and Ashley Jobe, center, have been honored by the Wagoner Rotary Club as December Rotary Students of the Month. The teens were honored during the club's Dec. 17 meeting at Wagoner Community Hospital. Joining the honorees are Wagoner High School teachers Amy Cantrell and Kim Johnson. COURTESY

