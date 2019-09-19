Wagoner Rotary September SOMS

With the start of a new school year, the Wagoner Rotary Club is once again recognizing Students of the Month at Wagoner High School. Recipients of September honors are WHS seniors Davis Cordova and Claire Levesque. The honored teens are pictured with Rotary Past President Megan Muehlenweg, left, and WHS teacher and coach, Ray Bell, right. PHOTO COURTESY OF MEGAN MUHELWENG

