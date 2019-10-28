Wagoner's BancFirst was selected the October Business of the Month by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce. BancFirst is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with locations in more than 50 Oklahoma communities. The bank continues to win awards for its work in those communities.
Wagoner's BancFirst is October's Business of the Month
Staff Writer John Ferguson
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
