Wagoner's BancFirst was selected the October Business of the Month by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce. BancFirst is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with locations in more than 50 Oklahoma communities. The bank continues to win awards for its work in those communities.

