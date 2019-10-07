OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Community Foundation recently awarded a $4,000 scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year to Wagoner senior Jacob Cantrell through the state’s largest independent scholarship program.
Cantrell is a recipient of the H.W. Almen West OKC Rotary Scholarship, a $4,000 award offered to Oklahoma high school graduating seniors. He will attend the University of Oklahoma in the fall of 2020.
“Student loan debt in the U.S. continues to soar, but thankfully so does the number of donors who are invested in furthering education in our community,” said Nancy Anthony, president of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. “Our scholarship program began in 1990 with 20 annual awards. Today, w have more than 800. Whether our donors are memorializing a loved one through the gift of education or are passionate about enhancing educational opportunities, we are thankful they are devoted to bettering the future for deserving students throughout our great state.”
Designed to help a diverse range of students with higher education expenses, Oklahoma City Community Foundation scholarship offer students the ability to pursue careers or colleges they may not have had the opportunity to pursue. In total, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships to 803 students throughout the state for the 2019-20 academic year.
Graduating seniors from all 77 Oklahoma counties may be eligible to apply for scholarships for the upcoming year. Online applications open Oct. 1, 2019. To learn more about the scholarships available through the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, visit occf.academicworks.com.