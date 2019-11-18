It’s being compared to the Christmas light display at Broken Arrow’s Rhema Bible Training, but on a smaller scale. Still, the number of lights that will adorn most of downtown Wagoner, and especially on Main Street, will be impressive this Christmas season.
However, the lighting display across from the Wagoner History Center in one of the burned out building lots will offer an extra twist. The lights will be synchronized to music and controlled by a computer program.
Wagoner Band Director Jeremy Williams is the expert in this area. Williams spent years designing and programming his personal Christmas display when he lived in Coweta.
“I ran 110,000 lights,” he said of his six-year project.
A back injury curtailed Williams’ creative endeavor until the City of Wagoner contacted him in April with a new idea.
“I started selling my (Christmas lighting) stuff,” Williams said. “The city came to me and wanted to do this in Wagoner.”
Williams knew how long it takes to program the perfect light show. He usually starts in January.
Undaunted, he is optimistic Wagoner’s result will add interest to downtown and maybe attract more visitors.
Among Williams’ school duties as band director is teaching a Music Production class that does more than music. The class also learns how to program light shows to music and members of that class will help in the project.
“We will make it happen in a few weeks and build on it to make it into a ‘Little Rhema'," he noted.
All of the same professional equipment Williams used back in Coweta will be employed again.
As the display was being set up on Main Street, Kenneth Peters with the Wagoner Public Works Authority said the main tree has 3,700 lights. Overall, there will 74 trees with lights, five pinwheels, 16 mini trees (each 2 ½-foot tall) and four arches.
“This was funded with private donations,” Peters said, noting that donations came from GRDA ($2,500), Woolley Plumbing ($1,000), American Bank ($1,000), Green Country LED Lighting of Muskogee (lights) and the City of Wagoner ($1,500).
Debut of the light show will be Wednesday, Nov. 27, but some of the other static holiday lights will be turned on a day or two earlier.