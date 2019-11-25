Wagoner’s Help In Crisis is trying to reach its goal of collecting 1,000 hats and gloves for winter wear from infant to adult sizes.
Last year, the organization collected 300 items in just the first year of doing this.
The deadline to donate is Dec. 12 and cash gifts are also accepted.
“We give them to anybody that needs them,” said Carrie Wilson of Help In Crisis. “This is a small way we can help.”
The biggest thing is organizing the items by age. For some ages there are many donations and others have very few. Keeping the tally current helps understand where the gaps are.
“Some of them are homemade,” Wilson added. “Those homemade items are very special.”
There is also a coat drive in the office of Judge John David Luton. It began Nov. 12 and ends on Dec. 6. However, coats will still be accepted by Dec. 12.
The coats needed are newborn to age 18.