A $1,000 prize and more are up for grabs for the 2019 Shop Wagoner promotion in what is being called “Merry Money Cash Giveaway.”
The Shop Wagoner campaign kicks off Nov. 9 to get people to shop locally.
A big money live drawing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. on Main Street. You must be present to win.
Here are the rules for getting tickets for the big prize: One ticket for each potential customer entering the store (no obligation). Then, one ticket more for every $10 in purchases. A maximum of 100 tickets per purchase.
Persons must be at least 18 years of age to participate and win. Government or school district purchases will not be eligible for drawings.
Participating businesses (owners, employees and their immediate family members) are not eligible to win on tickets from their own business or store. However, they may participate at other merchants.
Lastly, you must be present to win at the big drawing on Dec. 18 and will have two minutes before another ticket is drawn.
There will be random drawings during the duration of the Merry Money Promotion. You can be eligible to win a random prize and the Grand Prize. Winning ticket numbers will be displayed on respective social media pages, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.
You will have 24 hours to claim your prize so make sure you have liked/followed all social media accounts and check them often.
Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Wagoner Corp., partners can sign up for $100 while non-members/partners will pay $125 to participate.
There are also Merry Money sponsorship opportunities.
A business can pick the gold standard Snowflake for $1,500 and enjoy all the name recognition that comes with it.
For $1,000, a business can be part of the Twinkle group. It has similar features, but slightly fewer than the Snowflake.
The basic Sprinkle sponsorship costs $500 and like the other two categories has visible recognition, but again not as much as the previous two groups.
If you are a business located in Wagoner and want to participate or learn more, please pick up a Participating Merchant form from Downtown Wagoner Corp. Fees and other costs are detailed on the form.
Each participating vendor will receive 1 roll of tickets (2,000 per roll). Additional tickets cost $5.
Tickets will need to be paid for at the time of purchase.