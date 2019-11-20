A $1,000 prize and more are up for grabs for the 2019 Shop Wagoner promotion, “Merry Money Cash Giveaway.” The campaign kicked off Nov. 9 to get people to shop locally.
A big money live drawing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. on Main Street. You must be present to win.
Here are the rules for getting tickets for the big prize:
• One ticket for each potential customer entering the store (no obligation). Then, one ticket more for every $10 in purchases. There is a maximum of 100 tickets per purchase.
• Persons must be at least 18 years of age to participate and win. Government or school district purchases will not be eligible for drawings.
• Participating businesses (owners, employees and their immediate family members) are not eligible to win on tickets from their own business or store. However, they may participate at other merchants.
• You must be present to win at the big drawing on Dec. 18 and will have two minutes to claim your prize before another ticket is drawn.
According to contest organizers, there will be random drawings during the duration of the Merry Money Promotion. Shoppers can be eligible to win a random prize and the grand prize.
Winning ticket numbers will be displayed on respective social media pages, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.
In this drawing, winners will have 24 hours to claim their prize so make sure to like and follow all social media accounts and check them often.
Baitmasters just west of Highway 69 on Highway 51 is one of the places where you can obtain Merry Money Cash Giveaway tickets.