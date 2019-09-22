Eventually, Wagoner will have a gathering place of its own based on the historical relationship with the railroad that made the town what it is today.
One step closer to that goal was reached during a Special Meeting of the City Council on Friday, Sept. 20. The Council approved by a 6-0 vote to accept the $85,000 bid from Robin Hausner Housemovers & Demolition, LLC for relocation of the train depot building and two rail cars.
The items will relocate just west of Smith Street and north of Cherokee Street on the old Murrell property. The depot and cars will be part of a larger design being compiled by the University of Oklahoma master class of architecture.
“The depot is our Liberty Bell,” said Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones. “Wagoner was not Wagoner until that (depot) was built.”
There is a close bond between the town and the railroad. Keeping that history alive is the goal of bringing it all together as a gathering place for citizens and visitors alike.
“This is a multi-purpose project,” Jones added. “We’ll make it a gathering place.”
The Mayor explained that it took a year to budget for the move. A sum of $100,000 was set aside for the move and place the depot and cars. Some $4,000 was already spent on the site where the depot and cars would go and that left $96,000 in the budget.
Hausner’s bid came under budget and was approved with two counselors not in attendance. It was the only bid submitted among the four requests sent out by the City of Wagoner.
The depot and cars sit on a 5-acre area just north of Wagoner on the east side of Highway 69. The depot will need to be cut into two pieces to be moved while cars can remain intact.
“It’s the original depot built in the 1930s,” said Ken Peters of the City of Wagoner. “We want to preserve the rail cars, too.”
The rail cars are the caboose and a dining car. The depot is approximately 25-foot wide by 100-foot long.
Jones said the moving project could begin as soon as possible.
The special meeting adjourned with no other action taken.