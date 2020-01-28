The grand reopening celebration for the renovated Wagoner Historical Museum is planned for Feb. 28 at 3 p.m., it was announced by the city recently. Special guests will be Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and other dignitaries who will be there when the doors open at 122 S. Main in downtown Wagoner.
“The Wagoner Historical Museum first floor has been under renovation since late-July,” said Mayor Albert Jones. “We are excited for everyone to see the major changes and the opportunity to feature two great exhibits.”
The main exhibit will be some 300 items from Jim Halsey’s “Legends of Country Music Exhibit” that will showcase everything from a Grammy to autographed guitars, gold and platinum albums, stage costumes and more.
Halsey is a legendary music impresario. His career has spanned over 60 years. He set music industry standards in the area of music management, entertainment and education. He has guided and even discovered some of the biggest entertainers in music including the Oak Ridge Boys, Reba McEntire, Roy Clark, Glen Campbell, Roy Orbison, James Brown, Brenda Lee and so many more.
Halsey has organized and presented country music performances all over the world, in many places for the first time. He also founded the Halsey Institute of Music and Entertainment Business, has authored two books and co-created the Billboard/Starmaker World Wide Song Contest.
“We are delighted to have this special collection and exhibit in Wagoner,” added Mayor Jones. “Visitors will be able to see important pieces of country music history here in northeast Oklahoma.”
The back part of the museum will be home to Wagoner’s rich history.
Shirle Lamb Williams is a well-known historian and author about all things Wagoner. She is the great-granddaughter of William H. and Sallie McAnally, who in June 5, 1887 became the first permanent citizens of Wagoner.
Her parents, Charles and Ola Lamb, are credited for preserving city records, documents and photographs that tell the fascinating story of early Wagoner.
“Shirle is a walking, talking encyclopedia of Wagoner history. She along with the late Liz McMahan did an outstanding job of bringing the city’s history to life,” Mayor Jones added. “We are delighted to have her early Wagoner 1887 collection for all to see.”