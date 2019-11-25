Noah Harris and Cassidy Schaefer hit all the right notes and were recently selected to the Oklahoma All-State Choir.
Schaefer, who is a ninth grade student, won All-State recognition for the second year in a row. Harris, a sixth grader in the middle school, won in the younger age division.
This was great news for Wagoner choir teacher, Hillary Wood.
Wood knows how difficult it is to win this competition. However, she managed to capture the All-State title eight straight years as a student in Checotah.
“I fell in love with choir,” Wood said. “I share my passion to introduce it to my students.”
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association began the singing competition when Wood was in fourth grade. But, she could not compete until her fifith grade year, according to OSSAA guidelines.
While the two girls gain All-State status, they took different routes to get it.
Harris auditioned by video tape. She was one of hundreds sent in for judge’s to watch.
Schaefer had two live auditions – one at Owasso and the final one at Midwest City.
If that wasn’t enough pressure, listen to what Schaefer had to do: Sing in a foreign language!
She wouldn’t know the language or the song until the day of the competition, too.
“She had to learn several foreign languages,” Wood added.
Wood wasn’t too worried, however.
“She’s extremely talented. Really, they both are talented,” Wood said.
This is Wood’s second year guiding the vocal program and now has three All-State Choir members total.