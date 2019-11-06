There are many programs, parade, breakfast and luncheons to honor America’s War Veterans on Monday, Nov. 11 in Wagoner.
Church events are planned as well and an assembly in the Performing Arts Center on the Wagoner High School campus.
Other activities include: 7 a.m.: Wagoner Middle School Veteran’s Day breakfast.
10 a.m.: Courthouse speeches by dignitaries with keynote by Art Corrales.
11 a.m.: Veteran’s Day Parade beginning at the old Fred’s Grocery Store.
Come out and pay tribute to our veterans on their special day.