At the beginning of the week, Lorie Kerr was still waiting approval for a job in the Wagoner Public Schools’ system that she is uniquely qualified to handle when interviewed for a recent job opening.
On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Kerr found out if she was approved for the WPS Child Nutrition Director. If hired, she will replace Barbara Peavler, who recently accepted a new job in the private sector.
Kerr has been on the front line of the school lunch program. She’s worked in the kitchen and was also cafeteria manager at one time.
She’s lived and worked in Wagoner over the last few years, but traveled as a youngster when the family business had necessary moves to make.
“Both my daughter and son graduated from Wagoner,” Kerr said. “I have a grandson in the Wagoner schools now.”
The outcome of the Wagoner School Board vote for Kerr will be online by the time this story appears in the print edition of the Wagoner County American-Tribune.