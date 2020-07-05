Probably out of an abundance of caution, the Wagoner Senior Center on Cherokee Street is slowly get back to normal. The key word there is slowly.
"Some days you have some and some days you are down," said Senior Center president Virginia McElroy recently. "I hope we can stay open and get back into the groove."
On July 2, there were 19 that came out for lunch or a friendly game of cards. The biggest total since the June 18 reopening has been 22.
"The bingo players have been the slowest about coming back," McElroy added.
The center will watch the COVID-19 numbers as the guide to returning to normal, but will remain open for all who can attend.