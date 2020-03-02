In just a few short months, Wagoner’s 60th Annual Summerfest Celebration will kick off in its new location. The celebration is moving into the downtown business district on South Main.
On Monday afternoon, Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce President Megan Muehlenweg announced the festival’s move from its long-time home in Maple Park. Its three-day run is scheduled June 4-6.
Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said the main purpose for moving the celebration is to have a better economic impact on local businesses.
“The location at Maple Park is not feasible due to the amount of rain we always get, making it soft and muddy. We have rain every single year,” Mallett explained. “With gravel and mud, it’s hard to push strollers around there and for wheelchairs to get around. It’s not so bad on the road, but it’s also the gravel area where the rides are located in the agriculture building parking lot.”
She said if it rains after everyone is set up, vendors could end up sitting in a water hole as some locations in the park tend to hold water. Last year an RV got stuck just hours before the festival even opened.
“Another issue is trying to fit everyone in there at the park. It is so broken up the way it is, and the vendors do not have the success they could have if it is set up differently. You have to go all the way around the park to see everyone,” Mallett continued. “By moving downtown, we can put vendors more into rows and make it more shoppable for patrons.”
The chamber director said while a layout for the festival is currently under consideration, she assures vendor tents will not be placed directly in front of existing restaurants or operating businesses.
Food trucks will be in one food court location similar to where the food was set up at the Bluegrass & Chili Festival. A stage will be set up in the corner of the BOB area.
‘We will urge our patrons and vendors to go and eat with our local restaurants, including the Red Rooster, Boom-a-rang, Schalliols, Smokin’ Sisters and Miranda’s Cake House,” Mallett said.
Carnival rides will be located primarily toward the end of South Main. Some may be set up along a portion of Church Street just east of Main.
Mallett said attendance has been down at Summerfest for the past few years, and organizers hope this relocation will be just what it takes to revitalize the event.
Representatives with Sam’s Amusements, who provides the carnival for Summerfest, say they can’t keep coming to Wagoner if they do not draw bigger numbers.
“If this festival is going to continue, we need to make it more successful,” she said. “Lower than expected attendance over the past five years has prompted consideration of doing away with the festival itself, but we don’t want that.
“This festival is important to our community because it is tradition. Every kid that has ever grown up in Wagoner or been associated with Wagoner has experienced Summerfest. It’s a childhood experience that we can’t take lightly and just say, ‘We won’t do it anymore.’ You can’t just throw away 60 years of history, and we don’t want to. You have to exhaust all options before you do something that drastic.”
Mallett said after seeing the positive impact the Bluegrass & Chili Festival has had downtown these past two years, chamber officials know that moving Summerfest downtown can and will work.
“We will work to make that happen,” she assured. “There will be things that we’ll have to change for next year and do differently because they do not work this year, but we’ll make those adjustments where we need to.
“We encourage everyone to be patient with us this year, come down and visit for one, two or all three days of the celebration and then provide your input, positive or negative.”
Mallett said it was a big decision for the chamber to move Summerfest, and the move was a unanimous board decision. It has been in discussion for at least two years.
“We’re finding that entertainment is not drawing the big numbers we need to sustain our festival. It’s the carnival,” Mallett stated. “I’d love to have a big name act someday, but at this time it’s not financially feasible for us. We need to see where this move takes us and I believe it will take us in the right direction.”
“This relocation can be a win-win for everyone!” she concluded. “We need to move forward and do what’s best for our members and for our community.”