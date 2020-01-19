Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris was given a 3-year extension on his contract following his yearly evaluation during the school board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The evaluation came during an executive session took some two hours to complete.
One of Harris’ highlights during 2019 was the passage of a school bond issue that will get new classrooms for Teague, Ellington and a new Ag-Ed building.
In other board action:
• Johnny Dobbs was approved as the Special Education teacher on a temporary contract for the 2019-20 school year.
• Tammy Ragland was approved for an elementary teaching position on a temporary contract for the 2019-20 school year.
• Approved a family medical leave for April Castro and Kristal Smith.
• Approved a high school band trip to San Antonio, Texas, and a trip for the Jazz Band to Pittsburg State in Kansas. The middle school band got approval for a trip to Branson, Mo. The Honor Band was approved for an overnight stay in Owasso.
• Approved Stephanie Leslie to take over SWAT for Mrs. Cantrell.
• The Archery team was approved to sell stickers for a fundraiser.
• Approved to add McDonald’s Night to the EECC activity account’s fundraiser list.