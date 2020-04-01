Dear Wagoner Families:
Our administrators, teachers and instructional support staff have been working very hard to develop a continuous learning plan that will help our students finish the school year strong.
As most can imagine, this planning has presented its own set of trials just as you have been facing new challenges at home as well. We will meet this challenge head-on and do our best to support our students and their families.
Our students deserve a learning plan that will help them grow academically this spring and that is what we are determined to give them.
The last few weeks have made me very proud to be your Superintendent of Wagoner Public Schools. I have been impressed with how the entire staff has come together to provide meals, basic needs, uplifting videos and things for our students and families.
I have watched community members come together in so many ways, all while taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There is nothing we can’t accomplish working together as BULLDOGS.
We know you and your child have many questions about what the remainder of the school year will be like. We hope that this document finds a way to answer most of your questions and concerns. We will also be very diligent to provide you with many avenues to contact our schools to hopefully help with any unanswered questions. (Note: Details are on the Wagoner Public Schools website).
We know there will be some bumps in the road, but our staff has been working tirelessly to provide you with the best possible solutions for this time. I know with everybody’s cooperation, we will pull together to provide the best possible environment for our students.
Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our teachers and staff, we will resume services to students on April 6, 2020 using our continuous learning plan. We understand this ongoing instruction cannot be delivered through a one-size-fits-all approach. We hope as you read the information below, you can see how we are working to help meet the needs of all students.
Schools are at their best when the community works together and now is the perfect time for us to shine. You were and continue to be your child’s first and most important teacher. While our faculty and staff will be leading the way, we know you will be encouraging, supporting and teaching your child side-by-side with us.
We miss our students terribly, but we are trying to make the best of the situation for everyone. Thank you for helping us rise to this challenge. We could not do it without you.
Sincerely,
Randy Harris
Superintendent
Wagoner Public Schools