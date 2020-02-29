In a few short weeks, spring flowers will be in full bloom. Yet the memories of a successful 2019 Christmas season in Wagoner are still being recalled by locals who helped organize the community’s biggest and best holiday celebration to date.
On Tuesday, Feb. 25, some five dozen people gathered at the Wagoner Civic Center for a “thank you” barbeque luncheon sponsored by the City of Wagoner. Guests of honor were representatives of local businesses who volunteered their store fronts to host decorations for the Christmas season.
Parks and Recreation Coordinator and Special Projects Coordinator Kenneth Peters said approximately $11,000 in new funding was invested into the decorations this past season. Private contributions came from the Grand River Dam Authority, American Bank, Woolley Plumbing and Drain and the City of Wagoner.
Monies were used for decoration purchases, promotional materials, new lighting, timers and bulb replacement.
Many items were moved from Maple Park to the business district while a new Christmas light show was set up in the BOB location on Main Street. This helped drive additional traffic to the area.
In all, 37 holiday displays were lit up downtown. This includes two local businesses that put their own displays up.
Wagoner City Planner Taylor Tannehill said traffic counters put around the downtown business district monitored additional traffic flow during the holiday season. On average, there are 420 vehicles passing through the area between 5-10 p.m. During the 30-day monitoring period, there was a 10 percent increase in vehicles, or 44 more cars, per evening.
Peters said that is a terrific start for a holiday attraction program they hope to see grow every year. He noted for every extra vehicle, there’s an average of three riders in each.
“City Administrator Dwayne Elam was 100 percent behind moving these lights downtown. He knows what it will do in bringing people here,” Peters said. “Getting people here helps economic development. They have to stop and eat someplace. We’ll get pennies off that sales tax.”
“I want to thank all of the businesses and individuals who allowed us to put a display on their property and furnish the electricity to it. We will do it again this coming year,” he continued. “We’re asking the merchants if you have any ideas, call us. If you need lights like we are ordering, we can do that for you.”
Peters said the city has big plans for Christmas 2020 and the work to make them a reality has begun. They plan to purchase animated decorations that portray singing and to also make a Lake Fort Gibson display.
He said if anyone has suggestions or ideas on what can be added this year to contact him at 918-720-4000 or by email at specialprojects@wagonerok.org.
Participating businesses in 2019 were The American Bank/Jimmy Hall, NAPA Auto Parts Store, Mayes County Propane, Good Neighbor Realty/Jeff and Debbie Hamilton, Action Air Heating and Cooling, Buddy’s Home Furnishings, Owl Drug, Wagoner Quick Lube, Redbud Physical Therapy, Daryl and Betty Moore, Braums, Walmart/Charles Zalmanzig and Brenda Barney and Charlie’s Chicken.
Others include Unarco Industries, Anthony and Sherry Wagoner, Church of God, Lancaster Motorcycle, Crossroads Community Church, Wagoner County Court House/Commissioner Chris Edwards, Oklahoma GraphX and Embroidery, Bonnie’s Flowers, U.S. Post Office/Postmaster Jones, St. James Episocopal Church/Kathryn Miller, Wagoner Lumber and First United Methodist Church.
Also, Atlas Land Office, LLC/Mayor Albert Jones, Wagoner County Abstract, Center Furniture, McFarland Law Office, Wagoner liquor Store, Ginger Wright, Wagoner County American-Tribune, BancFirst, Brighter Futures/Johnny Jones, Wagoner Flowers & Gifts, JW Woods Bail Bonds, Sammy and Mel’s Boat Shop and Cornerstone Community Church.