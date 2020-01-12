Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley, City of Wagoner’s Kim Dorr and Wagoner Public Works Authority’s Dwayne Elam participated in October’s Northeastern Oklahoma Regional Association (NORA) Academy conference in Tahlequah.
The NORA Leadership Academy began in February 2019 and ended in October with this conference. During the NORA event, participants teamed up for a “Shark Tank” like contest. The teams had to come up with an idea and pitch it to the judges.
The team did have a choice to either promote a community project, like the Power Wheels for Pediatrics, or come up with a community economic development idea.
Haley and Dorr came up the idea “Power Wheels for Pediatrics” so hospitals can take away some of the scary part of children going into surgery.
The transport device is cool and can distract young patients during their trip to surgery.
The Wagoner team finished second and received $500. The third place team received outside funding for their idea and decided to give the $500 prize to “Power Wheels for Pediatrics.”
The special carts cost anywhere from $100 to $300. Dorr thinks they can purchase a few and donate them later.
Not only did the Wagoner team have to persuade two judges, but also put together a Power Point presentation on their idea.
“I came across an article from another state to buy power wheels for kids to ride in style into surgery,” said Dorr of how the idea came to the team. “Being a mom who has a kid going through multiple surgeries, it would have alleviated anxiety before they take him back.”