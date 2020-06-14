Honors and accolades continue to come in for 2020 Wagoner graduate and student athlete Dahsauni Lyday. In recent days, she was named to the 2020 All State Track Team by the Oklahoma Cross Country Track Coaches Association.
Lyday is a three-time state throwing champion. She won first place gold in shot in both 2018 and 2019 and won gold in shot last season.
The cancellation of school and athletic events this spring due to COVID-19 denied her the chance of winning two more throwing titles.
She is a five-time Verdigris Valley Conference champion in shot and a four-time conference champ in discus.
In May, she signed with the University of Central Oklahoma to throw shot put and discus at the collegiate level.