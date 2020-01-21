HGTV has come up with a new series called “Home Town Takeover” and it looks perfect for Wagoner to enter.
Here are the details from the HGTV Facebook page that also links to the submission form to enter your town or city into this concept:
“If your hometown is rich in history, tradition and community but could use some freshening up, HGTV might want to hear from you,” the post begins. “Ben and Erin Napier of the hit series “Home Town” have a new series, which might just be the biggest undertaking for HGTV yet.
“The Napiers are home renovation experts who have a heart for small-town living and a passion for restoring historic dwellings.
“In their latest endeavor, Ben and Erin are upping the ante and renovating entire small towns. They will be traveling throughout the United States for their upcoming series “Home Town Takeover,” helping residents revitalize their communities.”
To find the most update-worthy small towns, HGTV is reaching out to viewers. Anyone whose hometown meets the requirements can enter a submission to be considered for the show.
This HGTV idea was introduced to Wagoner business leaders during the January Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce meeting on Jan. 16 at the Red Rooster.
“Wow, what an opportunity,” said Kristen Mallett, who is the chamber’s executive director. “I believe if we work together, we can make it happen!
“Let’s flood HGTV with submissions of Wagoner, Oklahoma. This could be our moment. The opportunity alone is incredible and exactly what we need.”
There are three basic rules for submitting an entry and Wagoner fits all three.
Some ideas that have been tossed around for this show includes: The Harris Building, the Carnegie Library and the burned out building lots on Main Street.
There are probably others and Mallett hopes everyone will pitch in and nominate Wagoner for this unusual TV honor. You can go to https://hgtvhometowntakeovr.com/ to fill out the form.
“Tell them why we are unique and why we deserve this,” Mallett added. “They say photos are good, but video is better. This is right…go snap some photos and videos of the areas that you want to see renovated if HGTV comes to Wagoner.”
The application deadline is Feb. 7. Wagoner’s population count on July 1, 2019 was 9,061 (you will need that figure with the submission).
“There are a lot of historic buildings in need of renovation,” said Samantha Call of Downtown Wagoner Corp.
Call even talked about getting a photo or video of Wagoner citizens promoting the town for the HGTV submission.
When asked for what building she’d like fixed up, Mallett said, “There is no way I could choose just one. I wish HGTV would help us with our visual appeal as you enter town. More importantly, I would love for some of our historic buildings to be restored to their former glory and become move-in ready, viable businesses.”