Parts of Cherokee Street will be closed while the two parts of the old train depot are moved from the corner of Highway 69 and 690 Road (Whitehorn Cove Road) to downtown on Wednesday, June 24.
The train depot is the last major piece of the soon-to-be-developed park at Smith St. and Cherokee.
The move will begin at 9 a.m. and traverse down Highway 69 to N.W. 5th Street. It will then go to N. 6th and get on Wagoner Ave., near the Maverick Mini-Mart, according to city officials. Then it will go north of the railroad guard before pulling onto Prairie St.
The movers will move to Cherokee St. and make the final maneuver to place the depot at its new home.
Getting the depot moved will get the park project moving forward.
“Starting (in) July, we will be tying it (the two depot parts) back together and (add a) new roof and stucco,” said Mayor Albert Jones. “(We will) Start engineering in conjunction with what ODOT is doing with our sidewalk safety project and hopefully see construction in the 2021-2022 budget next year.”
The University of Oklahoma Masters architecture class is designing other plans for the new space with the railroad equipment. It will be implemented at a later date.