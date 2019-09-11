A Wagoner girl, Katherine Powell aka Kat Victoria, got to live out a dream when she opened for Ally Brooke, Bryce Vine and Why Don’t We on Aug. 17 in Tulsa’s BOK Center.
Powell had what seemed to be the entire Wagoner community there to support her onstage performance. The event was sponsored by 92.1 FM and advertised as The Beat Back to School Bash presented by Mountain Dew.
The event included a free outdoor concert by Jake Miller and additional local artists.
Powell has her first single out, but is planning on releasing an EP or album in the near future.