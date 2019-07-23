On September 1, 1973, Walmart opened a store in Wagoner where Orscheln Farm & Home now operates. In 1988, the store expanded into a Supercenter and relocated to its present location on the southwest corner of Highway 51 and U.S. Highway 69.
A grand re-opening celebration was held on Thursday, July 18, to mark the completion of a complete remodel of the business, that included the addition of grocery pickup for customers. More than a hundred local residents joined store associates and Manager Charlie Zalmanzig for the occasion.
“Today the store is what it is, and it looks great, right?” Zalmanzig asked. “I want to thank all of the associates working in the store to create what we have today, and thank the customers for working with us. You continued to come into the store, even when it was a mess.”
Mayor A.J. Jones thanked Walmart for being a part of the local business community since 1973.
“I love Walmart!” he exclaimed, praising the store for offering fresh groceries for the community. “Thank you for your grand opening and for everything you are doing. It looks great! This is an exciting thing for Wagoner!”
Before cutting a ribbon to commemorate the grand re-opening, Zalmanzig presented grants to the Wagoner Arts Alliance ($750), Wagoner Police Department ($1,000) and Wagoner Fire Department ($1,000) for their respective operations.
Among those participating in the ceremony were Assistant Manager Brenda Barney, Boy Scouts with Troop 637, Becca Keeton singing the National Anthem, Wagoner High School band members playing the fight song and Wagoner high school and middle school cheerleaders.