Due to safety and health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Wagoner has made the decision to not open the Wagoner Water Park for the 2020 season, according to City of Wagoner officials on Tuesday, May 5.
The closure came up at Monday night's City Council meeting during the Mayor's Report.
In a brief statement on Tuesday, the city added, "This decision was made with the best interest of the citizens uppermost in mind. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and look forward to opening the Water Park in 2021 for the enjoyment of our citizens."
The Wagoner Water Park Facebook page made the initial announcement to the public earlier Tuesday.