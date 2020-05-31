TULSA -- A Wagoner writer, Traci Sorell, has been chosen to receive a rare Tulsa Artist Fellowship award, it was announced May 28.
Some 18 artists and arts workers with year-long fellowships for 2020-21 and 11 past recipients to receive community focused Arts Integration Awards. Year-long fellowship seats include a $20,000 stipend alongside fully subsidized living and studio space. Incoming Fellows will join second-year Tulsa Artist Fellows and Arts Integration Awardees growing the program to 70 contemporary arts practitioners in residence throughout 2020-21.
Established in 2015 by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Tulsa Artist Fellowship is entering its sixth fellowship cycle and continues responding dynamically to the critical needs of rigorously practicing artistic professionals. The program’s Executive Director, Carolyn Sickles, said in a statement, “The George Kaiser Family Foundation recognizes the arts as essential. Now more than ever, it is critical to provide artists and arts workers with support to actualize their creative projects in tandem with maintaining stable housing and studio spaces. Tulsa Artist Fellowship is committed to fostering an equitable environment where a diverse and inclusive community of socially engaged makers have the opportunity to thrive professionally.”
Reflecting a diverse range of artistic disciplines, the rising 2020-21 fellows were selected from a pool of more than 1,200 applicants representing 48 states by a nationwide panel of arts professionals. The panelists for selection include Will Hutnick (Artist, Curator and Director of Artistic Program at Wassaic Project), Hai-Dang Phan (Author, Translator and Professor at Grinnell College), Megan Stielstra (Author & Educator with Catapult and The OpEd Project), Hannibal Johnson (Attorney, Author and Education Consultant), Bora Kim (Director of Artists Residencies, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council), Leslie Moody Castro (Independent Contemporary Arts Curator), Sienna Brown (Curator, Arts and Medicine Institute at Cleveland Clinic), Eric Ekstrand (Writer and Professor at Wake Forest University; Past TAF Recipient), Jave Yoshimoto (Artist and Professor at University of Nebraska; Past TAF Recipient).
Among the incoming artists are L.A.-based sound and performance artist Kite, Tulsa-based filmmaker Kyle Bell and Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist Miatta Kawinzi, representing the nationwide reach and programmatic mission to support both Oklahoma-based and national artists and arts workers.
Tulsa Artist Fellowship is unique among global arts awards and residency offerings. The substantial time and resources provided intentionally addresses the most pressing challenges in artistic communities today, which includes financial stability, durational housing, quality studio space and multi-disciplinary platforms for presentation.
Deeply shaped by the rich Native American cultural landscape in Oklahoma, Tulsa Artist Fellowship is dedicated to supporting Native artists and arts workers. Bell, a filmmaker recently selected by the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative to be mentored by cinema legend Spike Lee, plans to spend his Fellowship continuing to film and capture the voices of Native people in and around Oklahoma.
“It’s a great privilege to do what I love for a living and I’m very thankful for the support from Tulsa Artist Fellowship,” said Bell.
Tulsa Artist Fellows are expected to live, make and intentionally engage with the city of Tulsa and greater Oklahoma area.
Incoming 2020-2021 Tulsa Artist Fellows:
Francheska Alcántara (Interdisciplinary, Bronx, NY); Carl Antonowicz (Graphic Novelist/Performer, Pittsburgh, PA); Andy Arkley (Installation & Sculpture, Seattle, WA); Kyle Bell (Filmmaker, Tulsa, OK); Jennifer Hope Choi (Nonfiction Writer, Brooklyn, NY), Arthur Malcolm Dixon (Translator, Tulsa, OK); Jonathan Durham (Multidisciplinary, Brooklyn, NY), Addoley Dzegede (Interdisciplinary, Portland, OR); Marlon F. Hall (Multidisciplinary, Houston, TX); Shelby Head (Interdisciplinary, Madison, CT); Allison Herrera (Journalist, Minneapolis, MN); Miatta Kawinzi (Multidisciplinary, Brooklyn, NY); Kite (Multidisciplinary, Los Angeles, CA), Kara Lynch (Interdisciplinary Time-Based Artist, Bronx, NY); Phetote Mshairi (Multidisciplinary, Tulsa, OK); Sarah Perry (Non-Fiction Writer, Brooklyn, NY); Elspeth Schulze (Multidisciplinary, Boulder, CO), Traci Sorell (Writer, Wagoner, OK).