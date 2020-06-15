Delicious barbeque was the name of the game Friday, June 12 when local grill masters competed for bragging rights and top honors in the Backyard BBQ Contest. The competition was held in conjunction with the Beats, Brews & BBQ Festival in downtown Wagoner.
An estimated crowd of 500 people made their way through the festivities as eight teams conjured up their best meats to serve for top honors.
Jimmy Cagle with Jimbo’s BBQ was back for his second year of competition with teammate Jason Biffle. He has been barbequing his entire life, calling it a perfected skill.
So what’s his favorite meat to barbeque?
“Not chicken,” he said with a hearty laugh.
Cagle barbequed ribs for the contest, using a secret recipe that he would not reveal.
“I’m the only one in my family who knows this, and I’m not passing it on … unless they (family) find it written down somewhere,” he smiled.
Cagle said competing in the Backyard BBQ competition is fun and a great opportunity to see people.
With $200 offered to the first place team, he and other competitors said it’s a drop in the bucket compared to the money they have invested in the meats they prepared and served. But to them, it’s not about prize money.
“We’ve got $500 in it, and if we win, we’re in the hole. Who cares? It’s bragging rights … that’s it!” he exclaimed.
Paul Jacobs with the Smokey Rub BBQ team out of Tulsa came down not only to compete in the Backyard BBQ event, but also in the sanctioned professional contest on Saturday.
He made everything from pulled pork and ribs to bologna and apple dumplings. The crowd favorite at his booth was the dumplings.
Patrick Sampson, with 100 MPH BBQ, cooked chicken and ribs for the competition. The defending contest champion said he had doubts about winning after one of his Hasty Bakes was stolen earlier in the week.
“I had hoped to place in the top three or four, and was not expecting it at all,” he said after he was announced as the winner. “This was a fun contest with a really good crowd. These guys we competed with last year, it was good to see them here.”
Winner of the People’s Choice Award was the Big Boy Q team of Charles and Chris Burke.
Contest Results
- Patrick Sampson with 100 mph BBQ, 1st;
- Jason Rackley with Rockin’ Rackleys, 2nd;
- Double Barrell Outlaws, 3rd;
- Smoky Rub BBQ, 4th;
- Jimbo’s BBQ, 5th;
- Big Boy Q, 6th;
- Jay Stamps with Elect Stamps, 7th and
- Budz Canna Vet, 8th.
