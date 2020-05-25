Central Intermediate School in Wagoner has been named Oklahoma School of the Year by the National Energy Education Development (NEED) Project. The award honors a Signature Project developed locally by the 5th Grade Enrichment Class.
The NEED Project is an education program that focuses on wind energy, solar energy and hydro power. The winning class put together a 15-slide presentation on things the students accomplished this academic year.
They researched different types of energy online, and met only five times during the year. Their last session was lost due to the school closure related to the coronavirus.
No one could be more thrilled with the honor than Enrichment Class instructor Julie Valsaint.
“I am so proud of them! For them to pull this together in five classes was amazing to me!” Valsaint exclaimed.
Their first project was to go around their classroom building, identify where energy was being lost and determine how the school could conserve energy.
They took temperatures in different areas of the building and identified that heat was escaping out of cracked windows or doors.
In their wind energy segment, the 5th graders made an anemometer that measures wind speed. Using a fan, they counted how many times it spun around in 10 seconds and calculated the speed. This taught them the importance of wind in Oklahoma.
For studies involving hydroelectricity and power, the students traveled to Langley where they toured the Pensacola Dam. There, they witnessed how water turns into electricity.
“GRDA provides power for Wagoner, so it was good for the students to see where electricity comes from,” Valsaint said. “As a teacher, it was one of the best field trips I’ve ever been on.”
The proud teacher said her students did all of the work on their presentation. They came up with the slide backgrounds and added her photos to the project.
“They really stuck with it the entire year,” she noted. “Even while they were home on distance learning, several got up and worked on the slide show that was due in April. They worked really hard and I am so proud of them!”
As Oklahoma School of the Year, Central Intermediate was invited to send the 5th Grade Enrichment Class to the NEED Youth Energy Conference and Awards Presentation slated June 26-29 in Washington, D.C.
The ongoing pandemic has changed those plans; however, Valsaint said the class will be invited to come back in 2021.
Comprising the winning class are Ava Serviss, Kael Humphries, Ava Ashton, Avri Mackey, Addison Shipman, Benjamin Stevens, Kenzi Carr, Carson Charboneau, Emma Whisenhunt, Cora Zellner, Pebble Wisdom, Logan Shook, Heaven Luevano and Jace Ely.
Central Intermediate’s 4th Grade Enrichment Class competed in the NEED Project with a Foundation Project of their own and earned state level honors as well.
Valsaint said the younger students studied the same curriculum, but their project included four slides rather than 15.
Students in that class include Lonnie Pelfrey, Araya-Sunshine Barnett, Ryanne Butler, Emily Wilson, Cade McClure, Emiline Stamps, Ethan Watkins, Tayler Scott, Clayton Killblane, Abigail Rhodes, Olivia Holman, Zackary Huggins, Isabella Lancaster, Madelyn Parker and Carlos Sorrell.