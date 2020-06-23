If you think all the activity at the Wagoner Community Outreach facility means they’ve been busy lately…then, you would be right.
The Outreach has been busy distributing tons of milk products to families, preparing sack lunches, family grocery sacks and generally trying to help the community.
The work of Terry and Kelly Presley along with volunteers has made this recent huge task possible.
Here is an example of the workload.
During the regular food distribution, the Outreach had a semi load of some 25,000 pounds of food brought in from Tulsa, plus the ladies from the church were making lunches for the kids for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
“We also pack up and send a family box of food so they and their family would have food over the weekend,” Kelly said. “The truck was from Grow Fresh foods. We are partnered with Rod Baker, North Star Bridge to receive this food.”
Terry had Rick Stafford, Kristy Stafford, and four or five high school football players come help unload the truck.
The Outreach was able to give out food for at least 350 families.
But, the work never seemed to end.
There was another truck that delivered food on June 4. The volunteers also made some 250 lunches for Thursday, 350 for Friday and some 250 for Saturday. Plus, a family box of food for the weekend like pulled pork, bread, etc.
“My husband works tirelessly to try to ease the burden of so many,” Kelly added. “He does so much more than anyone ever sees.”
Also on Tuesdays, Terry goes to the bread company in downtown Wagoner to load the backend of a big Dodge truck with as much bread as he can haul. This is taken to the Outreach for the lunches. He has also taken some to the Senior Center in Okay and some to the Wagoner Senior Center.
If Terry wasn’t already busy enough, he pastors at the New Beginnings in Wagoner at 6th and Johnson Street.
On top of all that, the Presleys are in the process of building a western themed “town” kids camp out southwest of Wagoner on their farm, “Lost Shoe.”
“It’s for underprivileged kids that can’t afford the expensive church camps,” Kelly said. “This is done from Frontier Ministries that Terry started years ago. Terry and volunteers have built most of the buildings. They have done this debt free, spending their own money many times.”
Kelly praised Terry’s work as evidenced by the four weeks of activity.
“He is an amazing man who has done so much that people don’t even know about,” Kelly concluded. “And, on top of everything else, he’s taking care of me. I had back surgery 2 1/2 weeks ago.”
Wagoner’s Community Outreach is making a difference.