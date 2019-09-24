Unfortunately, there is always a need for help at the Wagoner Area Guardians Society (WAGS).
Thankfully, there is WAGS director Bonnie Baker and veterinarian Dr. Larry Peters of Animal Clinic of Wagoner to help our four-legged friends in need.
Right now, donations of dog and cat foods are desperately needed. Donations can be dropped off at the Animal Clinic of Wagoner (along Highway 51 east of town).
The food can be dropped off during regular business hours 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Saturday donations can be made from 9 a.m. to noon.
Baker is grateful for the help she receives, but admits an animal pantry that could be accessed 24 hours a day is something Wagoner needs.
“It’s a huge problem,” Baker said. “People don’t recognize it until it is a huge problem. I can’t fix this. All I can do is slap a Band-Aid on for the few (animals) I can help.”
The next goal for WAGS is that pet pantry.
“Wagoner needs a pet food pantry,” Baker said. “At some place that has access to it.”
Dr. Peters and his family started WAGS in 1999. The business continues today with spay and neuter procedures for WAGS.
“We could not exist without Dr. Peters’ support,” Baker added.
If anyone has an idea about an area of Wagoner that could be used for a pet pantry or another idea, please contact the Wagoner County American-Tribune at news@wagonercountyat.com and put in the subject line “Pet Pantry.”
The Wagoner County American-Tribune will forward any ideas to WAGS.